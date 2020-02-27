Meeting London's homeless: 'I just want to be seen'

Media player
Meeting London's rough sleepers: 'The worst part is not being seen'
BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire has spent the night meeting rough sleepers in the capital with homelessness charity St Mungo's.
She met 28-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jade, who has been homeless for the majority of her life.
The government said it is spending an additional £236m to provide accommodation for 6,000 rough sleepers.
27 Feb 2020
