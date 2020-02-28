Media player
Coronavirus: British tourist describes Tenerife hotel quarantine
A British tourist quarantined in the Costa Adeje Palace, Tenerife, has described her experience as "very stressful".
Lara Pennington and her family have self-isolated themselves in their room within the quarantined hotel, which is holding 700 guests, among them 168 Britons.
Jet 2 have said health and safety is a priority and cite their responsibility to customers staff and the general public.
28 Feb 2020
