British tourist describes Tenerife hotel quarantine
A British tourist quarantined in the Costa Adeje Palace, Tenerife, has described her experience as "very stressful".

Lara Pennington and her family have self-isolated themselves in their room within the quarantined hotel, which is holding 700 guests, among them 168 Britons.

Jet 2 have said health and safety is a priority and cite their responsibility to customers staff and the general public.

  • 28 Feb 2020
