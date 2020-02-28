Greta Thunberg: 'Change is coming'
Greta Thunberg in Bristol: 'Change is coming'

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg spoke to protesters in Bristol ahead of a march through the city.

Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council have warned of "major disruption" during the event, but stressed they would be "working to ensure Bristol is open as usual".

  • 28 Feb 2020
