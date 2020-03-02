Widespread coronavirus transmission in UK 'likely'
Widespread transmission of coronavirus in the UK is now "highly likely", Prof Paul Cosford from Public Health England has said.

Prof Paul Cosford told BBC Breakfast the increasing number of cases in the UK and abroad means the country must be prepared.

