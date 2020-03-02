Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Do face masks work? And other questions answered
If I'm worried about catching coronavirus, should I wear a face mask?
Rachel Burden spoke to the BBC's health correspondent Fergus Walsh and Professor Sian Griffiths from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
This clip is from Coronavirus: Everything You Need to Know. Watch the full BBC News special on BBC iPlayer.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window