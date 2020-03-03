PM: UK 'well prepared' on coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM: UK 'well prepared' on coronavirus

Boris Johnson has said it is "highly likely" that there will be a growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK, but that the county is "extremely well prepared".

He said the government was committed to doing "everything possible" to "prepare for all eventualities".

The prime minister also promised that "the NHS will get all of the support it needs" in order to fight the virus.

  • 03 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus in the UK: 5 things you need to know