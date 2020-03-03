Media player
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill surprises girl with R2-D2-style arm
Eleven-year-old Bella Tadlock is the first person to receive a bionic arm designed in the style of the Star Wars droid R2-D2.
Her story even caught the attention of Luke Skywalker.
03 Mar 2020
