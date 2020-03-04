Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad rescues son who fell into hole while skiing in Alps
A British father has been hailed a hero for rescuing his son after he fell into a hidden hole while skiing in the French Alps.
Eleven-year-old Fox Campbell, who is an experienced skier, was off-piste when he became trapped under 5ft (1.5m) of snow.
His dad, Gillon, used special equipment to find and dig out his son.
They spoke to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin and Dan Walker about what happened.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window