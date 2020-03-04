Dad rescues son who fell into hole while skiing

Video

A British father has been hailed a hero for rescuing his son after he fell into a hidden hole while skiing in the French Alps.

Eleven-year-old Fox Campbell, who is an experienced skier, was off-piste when he became trapped under 5ft (1.5m) of snow.

His dad, Gillon, used special equipment to find and dig out his son.

They spoke to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin and Dan Walker about what happened.