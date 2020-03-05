We let our staff down, says Save the Children CEO
The chief executive of Save the Children UK has apologised over how the charity dealt with allegations of harassment against senior staff.

Kevin Watkins, who became CEO in 2016, after the claims were made, said he "deeply" apologised to the women affected.

"Our organisation let them down and it must never happen again," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

