Prince Harry and Meghan attend awards ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan attend first official engagement since announcement to step down

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made one of their last official appearances before they step back as senior royals on March 31.

They attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in Mansion House, London, their first official appearance since they announced their plans in January.

The awards celebrate injured and ill service personnel. Also in attendance was actor and presenter Ross Kemp, who is an ambassador for the Fund.

  • 05 Mar 2020
