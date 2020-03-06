Grenfell architects were "learning on the job"
Grenfell architects had no experience of cladding

Architect Neil Crawford has told the public inquiry into the Grenfell disaster that his firm had no experience of cladding before they started working on the project.

He was responding to questions from Richard Millett, Counsel to the Inquiry.

