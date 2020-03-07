Should all children learn sign language?
Doctors said Christian would never be able to communicate because of brain damage sustained at birth. But his sister Jade, learned sign language just so she could teach him.

Now they have a large following on social media, where they sign along to popular songs to teach others.

