'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
International Womens Day: Duchess of Sussex surprises schoolchildren
The Duchess of Sussex surprised an entire school of children to mark International Women's Day - although she didn't realise her visit was unexpected.
Ahead of the day, the Duchess of Sussex met pupils in Dagenham in east London on Friday.
There was a lot of screaming, cheering and some cheeky statements from pupils who may be giving the duke something to worry about.
It was one of her last official appearances before she and her husband Prince Harry are due to step back as senior royals on March 31.
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51786087/international-womens-day-duchess-of-sussex-surprises-schoolchildrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window