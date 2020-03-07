Red, royal and beaming

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry and Meghan get standing ovation at Royal Albert Hall
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with a standing ovation as they attended one of their final official events as working royals.
The couple wore matching red outfits for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
They received a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the royal box.
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window