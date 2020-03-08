Boris Johnson defends lack of flood visit
Boris Johnson defends record on visiting flood-hit Bewdley

The Prime Minister has visited Bewdley in Worcestershire, where the River Severn overtopped the flood defences during Storm Dennis last month.

Boris Johnson was asked by the BBC why he did not visit the flooded communities sooner, as he was given a tour of defences by the Environment Agency.

