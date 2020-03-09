Containment phase 'unlikely to work on its own'

Media player
Coronavirus: UK 'remains in containment phase' - Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government is continuing to work to contain the spread of coronavirus, but that action is also being taken to delay the impact of the virus, and to mitigate its consequences.
Speaking at a news conference at 10 Downing Street, he said it was critical that steps are taken at the right time.
09 Mar 2020
