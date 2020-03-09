Video link lessons for self-isolating student
Video

Coronavirus: Devon school reopens after quarantine

Students have returned to Churston Ferrers Grammar School in Devon, which closed for a week after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

One healthy Year 11 pupil, who is self-isolating, is attending classes via video link.

