Meet the women whose protest stopped Miss World
Miss World 1970 female protest turned into movie Misbehaviour

Whilst presenting the Miss World pageant in 1970, legendary comedian Bob Hope found himself in the firing line of a water pistol.

Female protesters, who felt the contest was sexist, were making a stand. 50 years on, the story is being retold in the film Misbehaviour.

  • 11 Mar 2020
