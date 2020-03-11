Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Miss World 1970 female protest turned into movie Misbehaviour
Whilst presenting the Miss World pageant in 1970, legendary comedian Bob Hope found himself in the firing line of a water pistol.
Female protesters, who felt the contest was sexist, were making a stand. 50 years on, the story is being retold in the film Misbehaviour.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51830232/miss-world-1970-female-protest-turned-into-movie-misbehaviourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window