PM: 'More to lose loved ones before their time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: PM says more to lose loved ones before their time
The UK prime minister has said the public should be prepared for more lives to be cut short due to the spread of coronavirus.
Addressing reporters, Boris Johnson announced the next steps to delay Covid-19 including self-isolating at earlier stages.
- EASY STEPS: What can I do about the virus?
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51862282/coronavirus-pm-says-more-to-lose-loved-ones-before-their-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window