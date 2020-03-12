Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: What we’ve learned about UK 'delay' response

The UK government has moved from 'containment' to 'delay' phase of its response of the coronavirus Co-Vid 19 outbreak.

Seven day self-isolation periods for those with persistent coughs or fevers were just one measure announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The BBC's James Gallagher explains.

Read more: People with fever or cough told to self-isolate

  • 12 Mar 2020
Go to next video: In full: Johnson statement on coronavirus