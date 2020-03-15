Why we touch our faces and how to stop doing it

Video

Several medical officials across the world have warned people to avoid touching their face as a key way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Often when issuing the warning, they've gone on to - you guessed it - put their hands on their face.

But why do we touch our faces in the first place? And is it that easy to just stop doing it all of a sudden?

We spoke to psychologist Natasha Tiwari.

