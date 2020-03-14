Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It was unfathomable to think of a country closing'
Many visitors from the United States are making their way home, after fears about further disruption from coronavirus caused them to cut short their holidays.
We've been hearing from passengers at Heathrow Airport who are heading back to the US.
Read more: Countries close borders as coronovirus cases rise
-
14 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51888730/coronavirus-it-was-unfathomable-to-think-of-a-country-closingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window