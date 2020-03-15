Media player
Coronavirus: Shoppers asked to be considerate
Supermarkets are urging shoppers not to buy more than they need amid concern over coronavirus-linked stockpiling.
In a joint letter, UK retailers have reminded customers to be considerate in their shopping, so that others are not left without much-needed items.
"There is enough for everyone if we all work together," it adds.
It comes after some shops began rationing the sales of certain products to avoid them selling out completely.
