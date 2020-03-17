How are TV soaps reacting to coronavirus?

Video

How do soaps like Holby City keep up to date when fast-moving developments like coronavirus need to be incorporated into storylines at the last minute?

Holby City is using a technique called the 'topical drop-in' for the first time. But it's a device that's been employed for decades in other productions like EastEnders.

