How are TV soaps reacting to coronavirus?
How do soaps like Holby City keep up to date when fast-moving developments like coronavirus need to be incorporated into storylines at the last minute?

Holby City is using a technique called the 'topical drop-in' for the first time. But it's a device that's been employed for decades in other productions like EastEnders.

  • 17 Mar 2020
