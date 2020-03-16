Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson advises UK to stay at home if possible

The Prime Minister has said the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

He is now urging people to stay at home if possible even if they are not showing symptoms.

