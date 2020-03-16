'Very profound changes' can reduce virus spread
The UK's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told Monday's coronavirus briefing that taking the updated measures recommended will help protect the NHS and enable the health service to continue to treat people with coronavirus as well as people with other illnesses.

  • 16 Mar 2020
