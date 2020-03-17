Coronavirus mortgage relief for homeowners
The government has announced new measures to help those facing financial difficulties during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at a news conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said mortgage lenders will offer a three month mortgage payment holiday to those struggling to pay.

He also said the government would go further if the financial help wasn't enough.

