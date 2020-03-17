Foreign secretary advises against global travel

Media player
Coronavirus: Dominic Raab advises against global travel
Dominic Raab has announced new advice against all "non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days".
The Foreign Secretary said this new advice was being made because of "domestic measures introduced here in the UK alongside changes to border and a range of other restrictions which have been taken by countries right around the world".
17 Mar 2020
