'Our business lost £12,000'
Guesthouse owner says Covid-19 poses a risk to business

Kristian is the owner of a guesthouse in Eastbourne and like many, the coronavirus outbreak has affected his business.

With people self-isolating, less people are coming to stay which now leaves worries over the long-term impact.

  • 17 Mar 2020