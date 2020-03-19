The three grandmothers self-isolating together

Media player
Coronavirus: Three grandmothers self-isolating together
Doreen Burns, Carol Spark and Dotty Robinson are all in their 70s and have known each other for over 40 years.
The women, who all live in Salford in Greater Manchester, have come up with a plan to live together when further restrictions are brought in.
They spoke to BBC Breakfast reporter Jayne McCubbin.
19 Mar 2020
