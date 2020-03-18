Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jean's story: Coping with grief during a pandemic
Jean and Earl Sewell were married for 38 years before he passed away after contracting coronavirus.
He had a number of underlying health conditions and was over 70 but now his family say they've been unable to register his death because they are all in self-isolation.
Jean tells their story.
18 Mar 2020
