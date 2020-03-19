Video

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's chief scientific adviser, has said that once the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has been contained, antibody testing should ideally be done to see who has had Covid-19, to help determine the next step.

Currently, coronavirus testing can only identify whether people are suffering from the virus right now. Scientists are trying to develop a new test which would determine whether someone has had the virus in the past, but didn't know it because they had few or no symptoms.