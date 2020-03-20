Inside a UK GP surgery battling coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Inside a UK GP surgery battling the outbreak
Doctors in this GP surgery in Hertfordshire have been working 11-hour days and have redesigned their surgery in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Bridgewater GP practice on the outskirts of Watford looks after more than 30,000 patients.
The BBC’s Jim Reed spent the day there to see how doctors on the front line are dealing with the outbreak.
20 Mar 2020
