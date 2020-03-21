How Britain’s ‘plague village’ is coming together
More than 350 years ago, the Derbyshire village of Eyam quarantined itself during the plague. Now it’s using those lessons about humanity to face coronavirus.

The BBC’s Fergal Keane went to visit a community that remains hopeful in the face of troubling times ahead.

  • 21 Mar 2020
