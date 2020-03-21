'I've lost half of myself' - bereaved husband
Coronavirus: 'I've lost half of myself' - bereaved husband

The husband of a British woman who died in Bali after testing positive for coronavirus has been speaking to the BBC.

Ken Finlayson's 52-year-old wife Kimberley, who was diabetic but in good health, underwent two emergency operations at an Indonesian government hospital before her death.

Mr Finlayson has warned that the phrase "underlying health conditions" could apply to many who would consider themselves to be in good health.

  21 Mar 2020
