Coronavirus: 'There is plenty of food in the supply chain'

British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson has tried to reassure buyers and asked them to shop responsibly.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, she said that changes to rules about delivery would make it easier to restock shelves, but encouraged people to be considerate

  • 21 Mar 2020
