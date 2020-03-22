Stephen Fry's tips for managing virus-based anxiety
Stephen Fry has been giving advice on dealing with anxiety and stress whilst self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr "anxiety and stress are almost as virulent as this coronavirus".

