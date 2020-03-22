Celebrating a Bar Mitzvah online

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Bar Mitzvah celebrations online
The coronavirus lockdown has meant many religious communities are having to find new ways to engage, and and many are putting their faith in the internet.
With his synagogue closed, Yuval, 13, celebrated his Bar Mitzvah with family and friends online.
Over the coming days, religious communities across the country will do the same.
Panorama, The Week Britain That Changed Britain on Monday on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer at 8:30pm
-
22 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window