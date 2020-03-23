Day one of school closures
Coronavirus: UK schools closed except for key workers' children

Monday marks the first day schools across the UK are closed to students, unless their parents are key workers and have no other childcare.

BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin visited Halewood Academy in Merseyside and spoke to one of the only students who arrived for class.

