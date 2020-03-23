Quiet London from the sky
Coronavirus: Aerial footage shows deserted London streets

At lunchtime on a Monday, central London streets would normally be buzzing.

But with most businesses closed, and people told to stay home amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the streets are silent and practically deserted.

