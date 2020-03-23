Boris Johnson: 'You must stay at home'

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructs all UK citizens to stay at home, to protect the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

From this evening, people can only leave home for one of the four following reasons:

Shopping for groceries or essentials

Any medical need

One form of exercise per day

Travelling to and from work, if it's absolutely necessary and you cannot work from home

In a ministerial broadcast from Downing Street Mr Johnson said citizens would face fines if they fail to comply with the government's new instructions.