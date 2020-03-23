In full: Johnson orders strict new curbs on life in UK

Media player
In full: Johnson orders UK to 'stay home' to protect NHS from coronavirus
The full ministerial broadcast from Downing Street in which Boris Johnson instructed all UK citizens to stay at home, to protect the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.
23 Mar 2020
