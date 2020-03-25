Media player
Coronavirus: Joe Wicks keeps children fit with online PE classes
Fitness coach, Joe Wicks, has offered to become the UK's PE teacher by running free classes every weekday for children and their parents to keep fit while self-isolating.
The trainer was due to start a school tour to promote fitness and healthy living this week, but the coronavirus outbreak changed those plans when schools were told to close.
25 Mar 2020
