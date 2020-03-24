New temporary coronavirus hospital announced
Coronavirus: 'We will make sure we have the capacity'

Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced plans to convert London's ExCeL centre into a temporary hospital with the help of the military.

The new hospital will comprise of two wards each with a capacity to treat 2000 patients.

