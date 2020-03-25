PM: As many NHS volunteers as 'Coventry population'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: As many NHS volunteers as 'Coventry population', PM says
The prime minister has said 405,000 people have already volunteered to help the NHS fight coronavirus.
Speaking at the latest coronavirus briefing, Boris Johnson thanked those who had responded to the government's appeal and outlined the kind of jobs they would be doing.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52042201/coronavirus-as-many-nhs-volunteers-as-coventry-population-pm-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window