Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How do you cope in a flatshare?
Strict rules have been placed in the UK on people's personal movement to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Under the restrictions, people must stay at home and only leave for specific reasons. But for those living with multiple flatmates, how can they keep themselves safe?
Ella from North London lives with four other people and they've devised ways to protect themselves.
-
27 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window