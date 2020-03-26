Self-employed to get 80% income too - Chancellor
Self-employed people will get a government grant up to £2,500 a month to help cope with the pressure of the coronavirus.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said they had "not been forgotten" when he announced the new measures in the daily Downing Street briefing.

Plans for 80% wage subsidies for staff kept on by employers were announced last week.

