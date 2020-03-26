'Clap for Carers' viral challenge for UK

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Clap for Carers' creator on her viral challenge
As NHS staff across the country care for those affected by Covid-19, tonight, we're being asked to thank them.
The event dubbed "Clap for our Carers" has seen a huge amount of support on social media and will see thousands of people taking a moment, opening their doors and windows to applaud NHS staff.
Annemarie Plas is the woman behind it all, and she explained what inspired the idea.
26 Mar 2020
