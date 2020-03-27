Media player
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says he's tested positive
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.
Speaking in a video posted on social media, he said he would work from home but continue to lead the "fightback" against the disease.
Read more: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
27 Mar 2020
