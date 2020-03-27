'The virus does not discriminate'

Media player
Coronavirus: Gove addresses PM and Health Secretary's positive tests
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has stressed the importance of social distancing measures after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for coronavirus.
In a media briefing, Mr Gove said social distancing measures are in place within government and that everyone should be following the strict advice.
27 Mar 2020
